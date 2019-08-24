The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Masi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Masi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Masi Obituary
MASI, DONALD
61, of Maple Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on August 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Angela (Daniello) Masi.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Viola Masi, he lived in Barrington for 22 years.
Mr. Masi worked for the City of Providence for 25 years before retiring as a Foreman in 2015. He was a member of the Laborers Union #1033.
Donald was a sports enthusiast. He was a devoted Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Besides his wife of twenty six years, he was a devoted father to Ariana R. Masi of Barrington and Daniel P. Masi also of Barrington; two brothers, Michael Masi Sr. of Johnston and Joseph Perrotti of Cranston and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Monday August 26, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now