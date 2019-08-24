|
MASI, DONALD
61, of Maple Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on August 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Angela (Daniello) Masi.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Viola Masi, he lived in Barrington for 22 years.
Mr. Masi worked for the City of Providence for 25 years before retiring as a Foreman in 2015. He was a member of the Laborers Union #1033.
Donald was a sports enthusiast. He was a devoted Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Besides his wife of twenty six years, he was a devoted father to Ariana R. Masi of Barrington and Daniel P. Masi also of Barrington; two brothers, Michael Masi Sr. of Johnston and Joseph Perrotti of Cranston and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Monday August 26, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019