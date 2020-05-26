|
|
Patrick, Donald Nichols
87, of Warwick, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Claire Marie (Harrison) Patrick. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Peter P. and Eileen (Nichols) Patrick.
Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Graduate of Providence College. He went on to work as the District Sales Manager of the Personal Products Division for S.C. Johnson & Son, INC until his retirement in 1991. He was an active member of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Warwick. An avid golfer and sailor, he was a member of the East Greenwich Yacht Club for over forty years. Donald also had a profound appreciation of nature and enjoyed his walks at Clouds Hill Farm.
In addition to his cherished wife of sixty-four years, he is survived by his many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
He was a brother of the late Paul N. Patrick and Lenore N. Patrick.
Due to current health and safety regulations, his Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in honor of Donald's love of nature to: Clouds Hill Farm, PO Box 522, East Greenwich, RI 02818, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020