Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
Coventry, RI
View Map
Donald P. Bettez

Donald P. Bettez Obituary
BETTEZ, DONALD P.
83, of Roundway Drive, Coventry, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the West Shore Health Center. He was the husband of JoAnn (Chadwick) Nieforth-Bettez for 28 years, and the late Judith (Chadwick) Bettez. Born in Coventry, he was a son of the late Rodolphe and Alice (O'Rourke) Bettez.
Donald was employed at General Dynamics as a Materials Controller for 32 years before retiring in 1994. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Donald enjoyed the great outdoors.
He was the father of Michael P. Bettez (Wendy) of Danielson, CT, Lori Harel (Roland), and Jill Iacobucci (David) all of Coventry, and Kevin Bettez and his partner Steven St. Onge of Warwick. Donald was the stepfather of Lloyd Nieforth (Lisa) of Lincoln, April Small (James) of Warwick and David Nieforth of North Providence. He was the grandfather of five; great-grandfather of five; and the brother of the late Rudolph Bettez.
His funeral will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, Coventry. Interment with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Friday 4- 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the () or () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019
