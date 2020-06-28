FRAPPIER, DONALD P.
65, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Mona L. Drolet. He is survived by his daughter, Tricia Forte and her husband Michael Jr., his grandson, Michael Forte III; his mother Therese (Paris) Frappier and two brothers: Robert and Gerard Frappier. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.