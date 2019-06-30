Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Church
622 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Carlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. "Mickey" Carlton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. "Mickey" Carlton Obituary
CARLTON, DONALD R. "MICKEY"
84, died peacefully on June 27, 2019 at Heritage Hills Nursing Home. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Luther and Helen Carlton (Andrews) and resided in Smithfield until retiring in 2004 and relocating to Florida. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn M Carlton (Campbell) for 61 years. Besides his wife he leaves behind his children, Michael Carlton (Melissa) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., Jayne Boisvert (Dr. Joseph Farina) of Warwick, RI., Timothy Carlton (Denise) of Weston, FL., Alan Carlton of Weston FL., Margery Mahoney (Kevin) of Salem NH., Jennifer Leclerc (Christopher) of Coral Springs, FL., Donald Carlton Jr ( Denise) of Davie FL., and ten grandchildren. He was the brother of John "Joe" Carlton, Norma Paterson, William Carlton, Gerald "Bob" Carlton, David Carlton, and the late Roy Andrews, Anna "Midge" Andreasen, Leah Peterson, Richard Carlton, and Russell Carlton. His funeral will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Phillip Church 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Calling hours Monday 5-8 PM. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Donations may be made to the in his memory.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now