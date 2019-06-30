|
CARLTON, DONALD R. "MICKEY"
84, died peacefully on June 27, 2019 at Heritage Hills Nursing Home. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Luther and Helen Carlton (Andrews) and resided in Smithfield until retiring in 2004 and relocating to Florida. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn M Carlton (Campbell) for 61 years. Besides his wife he leaves behind his children, Michael Carlton (Melissa) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., Jayne Boisvert (Dr. Joseph Farina) of Warwick, RI., Timothy Carlton (Denise) of Weston, FL., Alan Carlton of Weston FL., Margery Mahoney (Kevin) of Salem NH., Jennifer Leclerc (Christopher) of Coral Springs, FL., Donald Carlton Jr ( Denise) of Davie FL., and ten grandchildren. He was the brother of John "Joe" Carlton, Norma Paterson, William Carlton, Gerald "Bob" Carlton, David Carlton, and the late Roy Andrews, Anna "Midge" Andreasen, Leah Peterson, Richard Carlton, and Russell Carlton. His funeral will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Phillip Church 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Calling hours Monday 5-8 PM. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Donations may be made to the in his memory.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019