Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Donald R. "Goose" Moss

Donald R. "Goose" Moss Obituary
MOSS, DONALD R., "GOOSE"
87, a retired truck driver, passed away, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Kent Hospital. He was the husband of the late Shirley D. (Sholes) Moss. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Antonetta "Toni" (DeSarro) Moss. Donald was the beloved father of James E. Moss (Jill), Cheryl A. Tetreault (Robert), Thomas J. Moss (Deborah) and John A. Moss (Nancy); loving grandfather of Eric, Nathan, Bryan, Ryan and Sarah. Mr. Moss was a US Coast Guard veteran of the Korean War and was a diehard Yankees fan, loved hockey, and was a master quahogger at Point Judith Pond.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
