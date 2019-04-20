|
Rasmussen, Rev. Dr. Donald R.
Donald Raymond Rasmussen, age 79, died in Leesburg, Florida at his winter home after a short illness. Born in Staten Island New York City to Charles George Rasmussen and Dorothy Eunice (Olson) Rasmussen who raised 3 sons Robert Arthur, Allen Walter, and Donald Raymond also Charles George, all now deceased. High School activities in upstate NY included the wrestling team, intramural basketball, band, the school choir and senior play. During college years, he served as Botany lab assistant, a cappella choir, song leader for a traveling gospel team and pastor for a small local church. Following college graduation and marriage he studied for the Christian ministry at Gordon Divinity School in Massachusetts, receiving a Master of Divinity degree. During summers in seminary the couple worked as staff members at Sandy Island YMCA camp in NH. In 1964 he was called to become Minister of Education at the Jackson St. Baptist Church in Scranton PA where he served for 4 years, was ordained as an American Baptist Churches minister, studied and received a Master's degree in counseling at the U of Scranton. Both sons, Stephen (1965) and Robert (1968) were born there. The family moved to Cranston RI where he was called to be the Associate Pastor of Phillips Memorial Baptist Church seven years later, as its Senior Pastor for the next 21 years. He entered a doctoral program at Andover-Newton Theological School receiving a Doctor of Ministry degree in organizational development. During his tenure at Phillips Memorial about a dozen persons entered the ministry and were seminary trained. The Rasmussens hosted elders who liked to travel. They also hosted exchange students: from Denmark, Sweden, and Germany. In 1990 a 4-month sabbatical in Sweden he explored his Swedish roots and did language study. His involvements in Cranston included – membership in the Cranston Community Action board; election to the Cranston School Committee; member of the Cranston Clergy Association; member of the Interfaith Leadership of Cranston, and the boards of the Cranston YMCA and Scandinavian Communities. Other involvements: leadership for national denominational lab schools, workshops and youth conferences, mentoring/equipping leaders; church growth facilitator/developer. As a volunteer, he tutored in English as a Second Language with Literacy Volunteers of Rhode Island, worked with an after-school program tutoring children in computer use, volunteered at the American Baptist Historical Society in Atlanta, GA. He regularly swam, played tennis, and golf. He resigned from Phillips Memorial on December 1996 to serve his denomination as Regional Executive Minister for RI and board member on the national benefit and investment boards. The title of Pastor Emeritus was bestowed on him shortly after he resigned. He retired December 2006 and purchased a motor home and traveled many happy miles with his wife traveled many happy miles. During that time, he served as interim Executive Minister for the American Baptist Churches of NY State. They purchased a winter home in Central Florida in April of 2016 where he died March 17, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Virginia (Allen), son Stephen Karl and his wife Deborah Lee (Cole), and their children Nathan Cole and Curtis Matthew Rasmussen, niece Portia Burnette, nephew Paul Burnette; son Robert Allen and his children Tristan Scout, Piper Tess, and Shepard Charles. A Memorial Service will be held at on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, 565 Pontiac Ave, Cranston RI 02910. Memorial gifts may be made to the following: Phillips Memorial Baptist Church (music program), American Baptist Churches of RI (Camping & Youth Ministries) 54 Exeter Rd, Exeter RI 02822 or the Baptist Heritage Center, 54 Exeter Rd, Exeter RI 02822
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2019