|
|
WEXLER, DONALD R.
91, died Thursday November 21, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (Koch) Wexler. Born in New York City, NY, he was a son of the late Nathan and Gertrude (Berger) Wexler. Donald lived in Warwick at Tamarisk Assisted Living for two years, previously living in West Warwick and Cranston, relocating from New York in 1966. Donald was a Conflict Veteran, serving in Korea. Following his return from the Army, Donald was a salesman and estimator in the photo engraving and lithographing business until retiring in 2003. He was an active member of Temple Sinai since 1966, where he served as a member and past president of its Brotherhood, member of the Ritual committee, and prepared the Saturday morning Minyan breakfast along with his dear friend Stanley Horovitz for over 50 years, for which he was honored in April 2016. Donald was an avid fan of the New York Mets and New York Giants and loved nothing more than spending time with his family.
Devoted father of Susan Rodrigues (Michael) of Cranston and Fort Lauderdale and Linda Goldberg of West Warwick. Dear brother of Jerome "Jerry" Wexler (Sonia) of Boynton Beach, FL. Loving grandfather of Jay Rodrigues (Annette), Eli Rodrigues, Zachary Goldberg and Eric Goldberg.
Funeral services will be held Monday November 25th at 11:00 am in Shalom Memorial Chapel, 1100 New London Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Tamarisk Assisted Living, 3 Shalom Drive, Warwick, RI 02886, The Horovitz/Wexler Minyan Breakfast Fund at Temple Sinai, 30 Hagen Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920, or Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Avenue, Providence, RI, 02906. Shiva will be observed at Tamarisk on Monday, November 25th, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:30-9:00 pm, with Minyan at 6:30 pm. On Tuesday, November 26th, Shiva will be observed at the home of Susan and Michael Rodrigues, 75 Crest Drive, Cranston from 2:00-4:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm, Minyan at 7:00 pm. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019