FIFTH ANNIVERSARY 2015 - 2020 DONALD A. RINGUETTE We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part, God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. YOUR LOVING WIFE, JOANN & FAMILY





