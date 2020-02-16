|
MAXSON, DR. DONALD ROBERT
Donald Robert Maxson, aged 96, died February 13, 2020 at Wingate Residences on the East Side of Providence RI. Prior to moving to Wingate, Donald lived in Barrington RI for 55 years with his wife, stepdaughter and several dogs through the years, primarily German shepherds.
Donald was born in Claremont NH, January 19, 1924, to Louis A. and Leila S. Maxson. He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Mary Jane (Godfrey) Maxson, and his brother William Maxson.
Donald received his BA from Bowdoin College in 1944, worked at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC for 3 years before entering the doctorate program at the University of Illinois in Chicago where he graduated with a PhD in Physics in 1954. While working on the Princeton University faculty, he met and married his wife, Mary Jane (Midge) Godfrey and lived in Princeton NJ before taking an Assistant Professorship position at Brown University where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in 1994. Donald was the only experimental nuclear physics professor on staff at Brown during those years and his laboratory was formerly located on the Wingate property he called home for the past 6 years.
While he may have been a man of a few choice words, Donald held many opinions, was fiercely independent, stubborn but courteous, a stoic New Englander and a rational scientist to his core. He loved to summer in Wellfleet MA where he sailed his 17' Explorer, the first and only sailboat he ever owned. In addition to sailing, he loved to read, listen to Mozart and liked to 'putter' – he never met a problem that couldn't be solved with Rube Goldberg ingenuity, a fulcrum or black electrician's tape. Don loved his dogs, beginning with his childhood chocolate lab Bosco, and most of all, his family of whom he was immensely proud and loyal.
Donald is survived by his lady friend, traveling companion and 'sweetheart' of 20 years, Nancy Carlson of Brewster MA; his stepdaughter, Kate Godfrey Weymouth (Scott) of Barrington RI; his stepson, E.Drexel Godfrey (Bette) of Williamstown VT; four grandchildren, Lydia Evans (Colin) of Libertyville IL, Eleanor Godfrey (Seth) of Los Angeles CA, Peter Weymouth (Ali) of Portland OR, and Stuart Weymouth of Barrington RI; as well as his 2 great grandchildren whom he was fortunate to meet before he died, Drexel Rohde Morris (CA) and Bennett Cora Mabel Weymouth (OR). A graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Donald's name to the animal rescue league of your choice.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020