Donald Robert Tillman


1926 - 2019
Donald Robert Tillman Obituary
Tillman, Donald Robert
92, of Warwick, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his devoted family. Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Carl L. and Anna L. (Bender) Tillman. He was the beloved husband of Betty Ann (Goldsmith) Tillman.
Donald proudly served his country in World War II and the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. He went on to serve the City of Warwick as Captain of the Warwick Police Department–Prosecution Division until his retirement. Donald was also a licensed plumber.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his devoted daughters, Donna L. Cunha and her husband George of Warwick, Debra L. Ashworth and her husband Alan of Warwick, Dale L. McGiveney and her husband Michael of Coventry, a brother, Clifford Tillman and his wife Marjorie of Gainsville, FL, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was a brother of the late David Tillman and Eugene Tillman.
His funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, 02904, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
