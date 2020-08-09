1/1
Donald T. Reynolds
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reynolds, Donald T.
Donald T. Reynolds, 87, (Ret. P.P.D.), passed away on August 6, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Center in Providence.
He was the son of the late Ambrose and Jeannette (Campbell) Reynolds. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn whom he was married to for over 50 years.
Donald was a Providence Police Officer for 32 years, before his retirement.
He is survived by a nephew, Robert McDowell and his wife Terri of Texas, his great nephew, Jeff and his wife Sarah of Washington, dear friend, Barbara Cahir, and her family. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Reynolds and a sister, Jean McDowell.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to: Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved