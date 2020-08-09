Reynolds, Donald T.

Donald T. Reynolds, 87, (Ret. P.P.D.), passed away on August 6, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Center in Providence.

He was the son of the late Ambrose and Jeannette (Campbell) Reynolds. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn whom he was married to for over 50 years.

Donald was a Providence Police Officer for 32 years, before his retirement.

He is survived by a nephew, Robert McDowell and his wife Terri of Texas, his great nephew, Jeff and his wife Sarah of Washington, dear friend, Barbara Cahir, and her family. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Reynolds and a sister, Jean McDowell.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to: Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

