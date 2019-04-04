Home

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Donald W. Hamblin Sr.

Donald W. Hamblin Sr. Obituary
HAMBLIN, DONALD W. Sr.
73, died March 6, 2019. Son of the late Lyman Francis and Beatrice Mae (Gibbs) Hamblin. Donald is survived by his children Donald W. Hamblin Jr., Shane R. Hamblin, and Heather Hamblin; brother of Richard Lyman Hamblin and Joan of Warwick; uncle of Jennifer Larson of Exeter, Pamela Gencarella of East Greenwich, and Candice Bonn of Exeter. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Memorial Celebration at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
