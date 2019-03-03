|
LISTER, DONALD W., JR.
of Old Post Road in Charlestown, known to friends as "Guy," passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 69. Ocean lover, surfer, poet, artist, salesman, musician, gentle soul, father, brother, and friend, he passed peacefully at the home of his daughter in Manchester, Connecticut.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Donald W. and Helen (Wilson) Lister, he lived in Pittsburg, PA and several Rhode Island communities before moving to Charlestown in May 2017. Guy was a 1967 graduate of East Providence High School and a 1972 graduate of Roger Williams University.
Guy served with the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard from December 1971 to January 1980.
He was employed in sales with Moon Township Honda in Moon Township, PA before retiring nine years ago. He was earlier employed by Wayne Distributing Co. in Cranston.
Guy will be lovingly remembered by two daughters, Rebecca Lister of Cranston and Amanda Lister Navarra of Manchester, CT; two sisters, Heidi Lister Harrall of Charlestown and Lorri Burnett of El Paso, TX; two brothers, Samuel (Sam) Lister of Fairfield Bay, AR and William (Bill) Lister of Pittsburgh, PA; companion Nancy Condon; and a number of beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Jule Diane Lister.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 10, from 3-6 p.m., in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in Swan Point Cemetery's Redwood Chapel, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Guy's memory may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.jimmyv.org/guylister www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2019