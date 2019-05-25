|
|
Warburton, Donald
Donald (Don) Warburton of Rexford, N.Y. passed away May 14 from complications of several strokes. Born in Warwick, R.I. on February 18, 1956, the youngest son of the late Frederick T. and Ruth A. (Polk) Warburton. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carole, of Rexford, N.Y, stepchildren Brock and Jennifer and six siblings.
His brother Len predeceased him.
Don grew up in Warwick where he was active in youth sports and was a graduate of Pilgrim High School. He continued his love of sports throughout his life and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams. He enjoyed taking trips with his brothers around the country to see Red Sox games. Don and Carole traveled extensively, often to the Caribbean, where he loved diving. He owned multiple businesses in upstate N.Y. and will be greatly missed by family and many friends around the country.
Donations in Don's memory may be made to amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) or the Animal Protective Foundation, 52 Maple Avenue, Schenectady, N.Y. 12302.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019