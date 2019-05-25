Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Warburton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Warburton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Warburton Obituary
Warburton, Donald
Donald (Don) Warburton of Rexford, N.Y. passed away May 14 from complications of several strokes. Born in Warwick, R.I. on February 18, 1956, the youngest son of the late Frederick T. and Ruth A. (Polk) Warburton. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carole, of Rexford, N.Y, stepchildren Brock and Jennifer and six siblings.
His brother Len predeceased him.
Don grew up in Warwick where he was active in youth sports and was a graduate of Pilgrim High School. He continued his love of sports throughout his life and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams. He enjoyed taking trips with his brothers around the country to see Red Sox games. Don and Carole traveled extensively, often to the Caribbean, where he loved diving. He owned multiple businesses in upstate N.Y. and will be greatly missed by family and many friends around the country.
Donations in Don's memory may be made to amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) or the Animal Protective Foundation, 52 Maple Avenue, Schenectady, N.Y. 12302.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now