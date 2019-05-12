Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Resources
More Obituaries for Donat Payette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donat R. Payette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donat R. Payette Obituary
Payette, Donat R.
Donat Roger (pépère) Payette, 79, passed away peacefully May 10, 2019 at HopeHealth Hospice Center in Providence. Born January 5, 1940 to the late Donat and Florence (Young) Payette, Donat was raised in West Warwick. He had a love for antiques, old photos and ancestry. Donat lived in the village of Glen, New Hampshire before moving to Coventry in 2001. He leaves behind his brother Richard Payette and wife Jill of Coventry, sons Robert of Cranston, John of Gloucester, MA, and his partner Russel Green, Michael and his wife Christine (Loughlin) of Scituate, daughter Lisa (Payette) McDermott and her husband Richard of Charlestown. Grandchildren Timothy, Kelsey, and Olivia Payette of Scituate, Ryan McDermott and wife Maria (Cambio) of Coventry and Brittany (McDermott) Swain and husband Michael of Richmond. Three great-grand children Elias and Andre Swain, and Aria McDermott. He also leaves many cousins. Donat was the former spouse of the late Marie (Payette) Roderick. He is predeceased by his friend and partner Bob Tuttle. Services will be at Gorton-Menard Funeral Home 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours Mon. May 13, 2019 4-7 PM. Burial the following day at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneral home.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now