|
|
Payette, Donat R.
Donat Roger (pépère) Payette, 79, passed away peacefully May 10, 2019 at HopeHealth Hospice Center in Providence. Born January 5, 1940 to the late Donat and Florence (Young) Payette, Donat was raised in West Warwick. He had a love for antiques, old photos and ancestry. Donat lived in the village of Glen, New Hampshire before moving to Coventry in 2001. He leaves behind his brother Richard Payette and wife Jill of Coventry, sons Robert of Cranston, John of Gloucester, MA, and his partner Russel Green, Michael and his wife Christine (Loughlin) of Scituate, daughter Lisa (Payette) McDermott and her husband Richard of Charlestown. Grandchildren Timothy, Kelsey, and Olivia Payette of Scituate, Ryan McDermott and wife Maria (Cambio) of Coventry and Brittany (McDermott) Swain and husband Michael of Richmond. Three great-grand children Elias and Andre Swain, and Aria McDermott. He also leaves many cousins. Donat was the former spouse of the late Marie (Payette) Roderick. He is predeceased by his friend and partner Bob Tuttle. Services will be at Gorton-Menard Funeral Home 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours Mon. May 13, 2019 4-7 PM. Burial the following day at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneral home.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019