DELMASTRO, JR., DONATO "DONALD" C.
71, of North Providence and most recently North Kingstown passed away February 18, 2019 unexpectedly. He was the husband of Deborah (Beleau) DelMastro.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Donato and Lucy (DiCicco) DelMastro.
Don was an engineer for Cleveland Twist Drill for 30 years and he was also an EMT Supervisor for AMR and New England Ambulance before retiring. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Lawrence Council, a Past Grand Knight, a 4th degree Knight of Adams Assembly, Past Faithful Navigator and a District Deputy for the State of Rhode Island.
He was the father of Donato C. DelMastro III and wife Melani and Kimberly-Ann Veautour and wife Barbara; grandfather of Alanna-Rae, Alexis, Anastasia, Lena and Gia and brother of Robert T. DelMastro and the late Diane A. DelMastro.
His funeral will be held Friday at 10:00 AM from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to the s Project; . For on-line condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019