FERRARA, DONATO JOSEPH
69, passed away at home after a short but fierce battle with cancer on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was the life partner and beloved husband of Peter Comella for 35 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of Bessie M. (Goluses) of Warwick, and the late Joseph J. Ferrara. Don graduated from the University of Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy in 1973, and spent his working career in retail and clinical pharmacy until his retirement in 2015. Don was an excellent gardener with a love for growing orchids and exotic plants. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with his grandchildren. Besides his mother and husband, Don is survived by his former wife Judith Wolf; their daughter Julie Beebe, her husband Palmer; his grandchildren, Clover and Dune Beebe; his brother Trent Ferrara and husband Ken Fish. Don was a quiet and gentle man, who freely shared his natural gift of kindness, empathy and compassion with everyone he met. He was dearly loved by all who knew him. At Don's request, funeral arrangements will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2020