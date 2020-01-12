|
|
MEZZANOTTE, DONATO JOSEPH, "DON"
82, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Durand) Mezzanotte for 53 years.
Born in Providence, the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Manco) Mezzanotte, he lived in Warwick for most of his life. He graduated from La Salle Academy in 1956, where he starred in baseball and football. He went off to play baseball at Providence College which was a stepping stone towards playing minor league ball in the San Francisco Giants organization.
Don began his teaching and coaching career at Pilgrim High School where he won 5 state championships, 12 division titles in 15+ years in the Warwick school system where the baseball field is named in his honor to this day. He then spent 11 years coaching at his alma mater, Providence College, where his teams were successful year in and year out. His honors include MVP of the Cape Cod League ('60), R.I. High School ('70), New England ('74), Northeast (86'), and Big East ('86) Coach of the Year Awards.
After his retirement his greatest passion and joy were his five grandchildren. He loved them dearly and was so proud of them in everything that they did. He was their #1 fan and was always seen cheering them on no matter the endeavor. He loved to travel with his wife, family, and friends to various locations, but his favorite spot was the Caribbean. He will be remembered for his unconditional love for his wife, family and religion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dr. Thomas and his wife Jennifer Mezzanotte of Florence SC and their children Berkleigh and Nikola; his two daughters, Joan Mezzanotte and her partner Paul Caron of Boston, MA, and Susan Woods and her husband Christopher of Warwick and their children Matthew, Jillian, and Mark. He was the brother of Irene Healey of The Villages, FL, and the late Nicholas Mezzanotte. He is also survived by several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Peter Church or the Pilgrim High School Athletic Program, 111 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick, RI 02888. barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020