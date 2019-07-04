|
|
CLEINMAN-KING, DONNA A. (REARDON)
55, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Benn D. Cleinman and a daughter of the late James Reardon and Carol (Hind) Whitman. Donna was the loving mother of Edward J. King and Stephanie M. King; loving grandmother of Joey and Mason; sister of James Reardon, Doug Reardon, Warren Whitman, Karen Whitman and Silvia Reardon. Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours, Sunday 3-6 pm. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 4, 2019