Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Donna A. (Reardon) Cleinman-King Obituary
CLEINMAN-KING, DONNA A. (REARDON)
55, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Benn D. Cleinman and a daughter of the late James Reardon and Carol (Hind) Whitman. Donna was the loving mother of Edward J. King and Stephanie M. King; loving grandmother of Joey and Mason; sister of James Reardon, Doug Reardon, Warren Whitman, Karen Whitman and Silvia Reardon. Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours, Sunday 3-6 pm. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 4, 2019
