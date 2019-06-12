|
|
GLOD, DONNA
66, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 44 years of Edward F. Glod. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late William and Theresa (Sherry) Drezek. Donna lived in Pawtucket before moving to Cumberland in 1976. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom until her children graduated high school. She then worked part-time at the North Smithfield Stop & Shop for many years. Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Jeffrey Glod and his wife Tamra, Timothy Glod and his wife Amber, and Alyssa Gray and her husband Peter; and 6 beloved grandchildren, Colby, Abigail, and Sophia Glod, Keagan and McKenzie Gray, and Ivy Glod. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 14 at 10am in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Arrangements by the O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019