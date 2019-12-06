Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES
8 Schoolhouse Road
Warren, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES
8 Schoolhouse Road
Warren, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Alderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. (Archer) Alderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. (Archer) Alderson Obituary
Alderson, Donna L. (Archer)
73, of Swansea, died Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Scalabrini Villa Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in North Kingstown, RI.
She was the wife of the late Bernard Alderson.
Donna was born in Dayton, Ohio a daughter of the late Donald and Loretta (Pepin) Archer.
She was an Office Manager for Dr. Stubbs Dental Office in Seekonk for many years.
Donna has lived in Swansea for the last 15 years, coming from East Providence and Seekonk.
She was a former parishioner of St. Louis DeFrance Church in Swansea.
She loved to travel and read, and really loved Christmastime.
Donna is survived by her daughters Tracey Kareemo and her husband David of North Kingstown, and Kristie Deslauriers and her husband David of Seekonk, MA.
Her brother Steven Morris of North Kingstown, her sister Diane Hilbert of Woonsocket.
Donna was the grandmother of Kalee and Dean Kareemo, Jaime, Jason and Adam Deslauriers.
Her Prayer service will be held SUNDAY, December 8, 2019 at 5:30pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are SUNDAY from 2:00-6:00pm
A private burial for family and close friends will be held.
Burial was in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, Rehoboth Ma.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -