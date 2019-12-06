|
Alderson, Donna L. (Archer)
73, of Swansea, died Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Scalabrini Villa Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in North Kingstown, RI.
She was the wife of the late Bernard Alderson.
Donna was born in Dayton, Ohio a daughter of the late Donald and Loretta (Pepin) Archer.
She was an Office Manager for Dr. Stubbs Dental Office in Seekonk for many years.
Donna has lived in Swansea for the last 15 years, coming from East Providence and Seekonk.
She was a former parishioner of St. Louis DeFrance Church in Swansea.
She loved to travel and read, and really loved Christmastime.
Donna is survived by her daughters Tracey Kareemo and her husband David of North Kingstown, and Kristie Deslauriers and her husband David of Seekonk, MA.
Her brother Steven Morris of North Kingstown, her sister Diane Hilbert of Woonsocket.
Donna was the grandmother of Kalee and Dean Kareemo, Jaime, Jason and Adam Deslauriers.
Her Prayer service will be held SUNDAY, December 8, 2019 at 5:30pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are SUNDAY from 2:00-6:00pm
A private burial for family and close friends will be held.
Burial was in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, Rehoboth Ma.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019