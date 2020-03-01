|
|
CARR, DONNA L.
(Gadoury) 61 passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Brigham & Womens Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence J. Carr and a daughter of Marjorie (Sabourin) Charpentier and the late Ronald Gadoury. She was the step daughter of the late Peter Charpentier. Donna was employed as a billing coordinator for Care New England for 38 years and was a member of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. She was a devoted mother of Elizabeth Pappas and her husband Nicholas, Meghan Cabral and her husband John; loving grandmother of Nicholas Valenti, Isabella Pappas, Maverick Cabral and Jaxon Cabral; sister of Patricia Horner, Ronald Gadoury Jr., Irene Smith, Theresa Slade and Brenda Foster. Visiting hours Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4 – 8pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10am in St. Teresa Church, 354 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Contributions in her memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020