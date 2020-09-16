MOTTA, DONNA L.
82, a Seekonk resident for almost 60 years, died September 14, 2020. Born to Giuseppe and Preziosa (Lorenza) Ricci of Riverside, she was the wife of Seekonk's Joseph Motta Jr. for 53 years until his 2015 death. Donna is survived by her devoted sons, Joseph, Steven and his wife Denise, and Gregory, respectively of Seekonk, Rumford and Cumberland. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Leah, Aidan, Ryan and Shane, and in-laws Shirley Ricci of South Carolina and Dolores and Virgil Machado of Florida. Donna also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, two cousins, and a large circle of friends including many who have been a part of her life since her childhood. Donna was predeceased by her treasured sisters, Kay George, Anne Panzarella, Rosemary Chakerian, Grace Gage, and brothers Tony, Benjamin, Al and Joe Ricci.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be in Seekonk Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health will be observed. Face coverings are required and only fifteen people will be allowed in the building at a time. For a complete obit. and online condolences visit, www.PERRYMCSTAY.com