SYLVIA, DONNA L. (BATES)
age 71, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Greenwood Center in Warwick. She was the wife of Joseph F. Sylvia, Warwick Police Dept. (Ret.) and former Court Security Officer at the Federal Court House in Providence.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Donald and Mabel (Chaffee) Bates, she was a life-long Warwick resident.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Meredith L. Modeen and Charlotte E.M. Wilson-Gaumitz, both of Warwick, a step-son, Adam J. Sylvia of Stafford, VA; a step-daughter, Amanda J. Crandall of Coventry; two sisters Rinda Meunier of Warwick and Paula Dancause of Charleston; and twelve grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Stephen G. Wilson.
Her burial will be private. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital Foundation, Development Office, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901. To leave condolences, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2020