DiIORIO, DONNA M. (FORTE)
Donna M. (Forte) DiIorio, 78 of Narragansett and Scituate Rhode Island. Beloved wife of Anthony J. DiIorio for 56 years passed peacefully at home on July 29, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. She leaves behind three children of whom she was extremely proud, Marisa and husband Michael Peters, Tanya and husband Frank Murphy, Jon and wife Patricia DiIorio; and six grandchildren who she loved dearly, Joseph, Sarah, and Hannah Murphy, Shannon, and Mary DiIorio, and Angela Peters. Born in Providence Rhode Island, daughter of the late Samuel and Lee Forte, sister of Elaine (Jeffrey) Vendetti, Marilyn (the late Kenneth) Brockway, and James (Nancy) Forte. In the spirit of her deeply held Catholic values, Donna dedicated her life in service to others. She worked as a Spanish and Italian language teacher until her retirement in 2003 from Park View Middle School, a CCD instructor at Saints Peter and Paul, a prison mentor for women, and a volunteer at Meals on Wheels and McCauley House. Donna treasured her many close friends who were like family to her. She loved to golf, travel, and entertain. Donna spent her summers in Bonnet Shores where she met her husband, Anthony. This was the beginning of many happy memories they created together. She touched the hearts of many in countless ways, and it would be a beautiful tribute to her if you performed a random act of kindness in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McCauley House or Hope Health Hospice. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Veronica Chapel, Narragansett, 11:45 AM on August 4, 2020 (view from home: https://livestream.com/stm/stv-funeral
