1/1
Donna M. (Forte) DiIorio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiIORIO, DONNA M. (FORTE)
Donna M. (Forte) DiIorio, 78 of Narragansett and Scituate Rhode Island. Beloved wife of Anthony J. DiIorio for 56 years passed peacefully at home on July 29, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. She leaves behind three children of whom she was extremely proud, Marisa and husband Michael Peters, Tanya and husband Frank Murphy, Jon and wife Patricia DiIorio; and six grandchildren who she loved dearly, Joseph, Sarah, and Hannah Murphy, Shannon, and Mary DiIorio, and Angela Peters. Born in Providence Rhode Island, daughter of the late Samuel and Lee Forte, sister of Elaine (Jeffrey) Vendetti, Marilyn (the late Kenneth) Brockway, and James (Nancy) Forte. In the spirit of her deeply held Catholic values, Donna dedicated her life in service to others. She worked as a Spanish and Italian language teacher until her retirement in 2003 from Park View Middle School, a CCD instructor at Saints Peter and Paul, a prison mentor for women, and a volunteer at Meals on Wheels and McCauley House. Donna treasured her many close friends who were like family to her. She loved to golf, travel, and entertain. Donna spent her summers in Bonnet Shores where she met her husband, Anthony. This was the beginning of many happy memories they created together. She touched the hearts of many in countless ways, and it would be a beautiful tribute to her if you performed a random act of kindness in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McCauley House or Hope Health Hospice. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Veronica Chapel, Narragansett, 11:45 AM on August 4, 2020 (view from home: https://livestream.com/stm/stv-funeral). For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:45 AM
PRIVATE -- St. Veronica Chapel - view from home: https://livestream.com/stm/stv-funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 1, 2020
Your wife, sister, mother, or grandmother and my cousin Donna was the classiest person I ever met. My sincere condolences.
Vincent Mastrostefano
August 1, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vincent Mastrostefano
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved