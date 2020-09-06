EVANS, DONNA M. (PRIMROSE)
Age 70, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Charles "Chip" J. Evans for 49 years. She was the daughter of the late Emily (Wissler) Page.
Mrs. Evans was employed by Old Stone Bank and Shoreline Business Solutions where she retired as an operations manager. Upon retirement, Mrs. Evans cherished her time volunteering at the North Kingstown Food Pantry. She took great joy in visiting Sanibel with her beloved Seaweed Sisters. Her loving and giving spirit was appreciated by her family and numerous friends.
She is also survived by two devoted daughters, Kerri L. Evans and Kelsey M. Evans; a loving mother-in-law, Ruth B. (Adam) Evans; her Uncle and Aunt, Dick and Donna Wissler; her brothers Michael Primrose and his wife Lisa; her brother Walter Primrose and his wife Tammy; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friends "Auntie" Cheryl and "Uncle" Don.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. A live streaming of the mass may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/
Her burial will be private in the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Due to current safety protocols, church seating capacity is limited. Please wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, 445 School St., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.