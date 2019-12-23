|
|
Fanion, Donna M.
68, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Robert O. and Dorothy (Grundy) Fanion.
Donna was an administrative assistant at Brown University before retiring and also worked at Bovi's Tavern for many years. She was an avid writer and was known to be the family handywomen.
She leaves two sisters, Beverly Bovi and her husband John of Seekonk and Joan Fanion of Pawtucket, one niece, Kristin Bovi-Pallotta and her husband Jeffrey of North Providence, two nephews, John "Jay" Bovi of Seekonk and Robert "Robbie" Ditto, Jr. of Pawtucket, one great niece, Nikki B. Pallotta, many cousins and her beloved dog Quinn.
Her funeral and visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a service to follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 23, 2019