MARFEO, DONNA M. (Zanni)
73, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of Blaise J. Marfeo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anne (DeAngelis) Zanni. In addition to her husband Blaise, she is survived by her daughters, Wendy and Deana Marfeo; granddaughters Sophia and Elana Marfeo-Bellini; sisters, Lorna Solitro and Susan Bissanti. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Donna loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
