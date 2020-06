MARFEO, DONNA M. (Zanni)73, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of Blaise J. Marfeo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anne (DeAngelis) Zanni. In addition to her husband Blaise, she is survived by her daughters, Wendy and Deana Marfeo; granddaughters Sophia and Elana Marfeo-Bellini; sisters, Lorna Solitro and Susan Bissanti. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Donna loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com