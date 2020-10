Pavao, Donna M.

78, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital.

She was the wife of Victor A. Pavao.

Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Catherine (Odette) Costa.

Donna worked for Federal Products for many years before retiring. She had a passion for traveling and live music and was an avid reader.

Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Kathleen Borrello and her husband Christopher of North Dighton, MA, one son, V. Steven Pavao and his wife Maura of Worcester, MA, four grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Borrello, Victor and Aidan Pavao. She was the sister of the late Jacqueline LaRachelle.

Her funeral service will be private.



