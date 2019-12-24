|
PERRINO, DONNA M. (LOMBARDI)
59, of Cranston passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick.
She was the beloved wife of John L. Perrino.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Anthony Lombardi of Warwick and the late Carol (Allen) Lombardi.
Donna was a loving mother and grandmother.
Besides her husband she was the devoted mother of Kristylee Perrino, Aaliyah Perrino and Isabella Perrino all of Cranston; loving grandmother of Adriana Houle; and dear sister of Robert Lombardi and his wife Jo-Ann of Smithfield, John Lombardi and his wife Melyssa of Eugene, Oregon and the late Anthony Lombardi.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Friday December 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church 237 Garden Hills Drive Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Warwick. Visiting Hours are Thursday December 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive – Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019