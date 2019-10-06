Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Siedzik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. (Carberry) Siedzik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. (Carberry) Siedzik Obituary
SIEDZIK, Donna M. (Carberry)
63, died, Friday, October 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Raymond A. Siedzik and daughter of Donald J. Carberry and the late Mary T. (Ney) Carberry. Donna was employed as a medical secretary for Neurosurgery Associates for 17 years retiring in 2017. She was the beloved mother of Ryan A. Siedzik (Jerrah), Matthew R. Siedzik (Shana Masterson), Stacie M. Rueb (Eric), Scott M. Siedzik (fiancé Courtnie Patry) and Kirstie J. Siedzik. Devoted grandmother of Grace, Cordelia, Raegan, Anastasia, Avery, Savannah, Matthew, Jack, Scarlett, and Delaney. She was the sister of David M. Carberry, Karen D. Carberry Beety and Keith D. Carberry.
Funeral Service will be held, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019 4-7pm. Memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association will be appreciated. Information and Condolences visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now