SIEDZIK, Donna M. (Carberry)
63, died, Friday, October 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Raymond A. Siedzik and daughter of Donald J. Carberry and the late Mary T. (Ney) Carberry. Donna was employed as a medical secretary for Neurosurgery Associates for 17 years retiring in 2017. She was the beloved mother of Ryan A. Siedzik (Jerrah), Matthew R. Siedzik (Shana Masterson), Stacie M. Rueb (Eric), Scott M. Siedzik (fiancé Courtnie Patry) and Kirstie J. Siedzik. Devoted grandmother of Grace, Cordelia, Raegan, Anastasia, Avery, Savannah, Matthew, Jack, Scarlett, and Delaney. She was the sister of David M. Carberry, Karen D. Carberry Beety and Keith D. Carberry.
Funeral Service will be held, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019 4-7pm. Memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association will be appreciated. Information and Condolences visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019