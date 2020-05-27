|
|
Logan, Donna Marie
Donna Marie Logan, 54, passed away on May 6, 2020 at her home in Providence, RI. She was born to the late Thomas J. Logan and Betty Ann Logan of Warwick, RI on March 2, 1966. She is survived by her three children, Allison, Ashley, and Thomas Logan, and two grandchildren, Aurora and Jayven Logan. Donna is also survived by six siblings, Deborah Wilcox, Paul Favino, David Favino, Michael Logan, Kathleen Wilcox, and Tammy Logan-Braga. She will be memorialized at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2020