Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie Logan


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Marie Logan Obituary
Logan, Donna Marie
Donna Marie Logan, 54, passed away on May 6, 2020 at her home in Providence, RI. She was born to the late Thomas J. Logan and Betty Ann Logan of Warwick, RI on March 2, 1966. She is survived by her three children, Allison, Ashley, and Thomas Logan, and two grandchildren, Aurora and Jayven Logan. Donna is also survived by six siblings, Deborah Wilcox, Paul Favino, David Favino, Michael Logan, Kathleen Wilcox, and Tammy Logan-Braga. She will be memorialized at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -