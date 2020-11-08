1/1
Donna Marie Morrell (Champagne) Stromley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stromley, Donna Marie (Champagne) Morrell
72 of Dade City, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Florida. She was the wife of Michael Stromley for the last 25 years and the former wife of the late Orinn L. Morrell. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Richard P. Champagne, Sr and Jeanne "Ti Jeanne" (Bettez) Champagne.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her children, Dennis O. Morrell of Cranston, Dawn M. Oakley of Providence, and David P. Morrell of Coventry. Her grandchildren Melissa Lanigan, Christina Puckett, Samantha Morrell, Victoria and Alexis Morrell, and David "DJ" Morrell: great-grandchildren Olivia and Ryan Lanigan and Sofia and Jaxon Puckett. Donna also leaves her brother, Richard P. Champagne, Jr of Coventry and her loyal pup, Ellie Mae.
Private funeral and burial will be held in Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved