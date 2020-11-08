Stromley, Donna Marie (Champagne) Morrell

72 of Dade City, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Florida. She was the wife of Michael Stromley for the last 25 years and the former wife of the late Orinn L. Morrell. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Richard P. Champagne, Sr and Jeanne "Ti Jeanne" (Bettez) Champagne.

In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her children, Dennis O. Morrell of Cranston, Dawn M. Oakley of Providence, and David P. Morrell of Coventry. Her grandchildren Melissa Lanigan, Christina Puckett, Samantha Morrell, Victoria and Alexis Morrell, and David "DJ" Morrell: great-grandchildren Olivia and Ryan Lanigan and Sofia and Jaxon Puckett. Donna also leaves her brother, Richard P. Champagne, Jr of Coventry and her loyal pup, Ellie Mae.

Private funeral and burial will be held in Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store