Donna Rae (Smith) Marcello
Marcello, Donna Rae (Smith)
67, of West Warwick, died on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the wife of Raymond V. Marcello, daughter of the late Charles Smith and Loraine E. (Martin) Olson, mother of Jennifer L. Andre (David) of Coventry and Jody M. Stotler (James) of Warwick, sister of Raymond Smith of Warwick and Sharon Olson of Warwick, and grandmother of Justin Mather, Samantha Stotler, Lauren Andre, Leah Andre, and Nathan Andre.
Visitation at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Sat., September 12, 2020 from 11AM-1PM.
Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
