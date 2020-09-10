Marcello, Donna Rae (Smith)67, of West Warwick, died on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the wife of Raymond V. Marcello, daughter of the late Charles Smith and Loraine E. (Martin) Olson, mother of Jennifer L. Andre (David) of Coventry and Jody M. Stotler (James) of Warwick, sister of Raymond Smith of Warwick and Sharon Olson of Warwick, and grandmother of Justin Mather, Samantha Stotler, Lauren Andre, Leah Andre, and Nathan Andre.Visitation at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Sat., September 12, 2020 from 11AM-1PM.Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.