Dora A. Grassini Obituary
Grassini, Dora A.
94, formerly of Warwick and Johnston, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Center surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late John M. Grassini for 60 years. Dora was the daughter of the late Benedetto and Antonetta (Altamura) Mottola.
Dora was the loving mother of David J. Grassini (Linda) of North Providence, Dennis J Grassini (Karen) of Warwick, loving nana to five grandchildren, Meggan Bailey, Amy Bonicoro, David P. Grassini, Jenna Calligano, and Stephanie Comella, and 12 great grandchildren. She was the loving sister to the late Rose Totolo, Jennie Herchen, Alfred Mottola, Olindo Mottola, and Vincent Mottola. For complete obituary, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
