SCIONE, DORA A. (IEVA)
87, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Coventry Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Sam R. Scione.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Anna (Secone) Ieva, she graduated from Central High School, Class of 1948. She lived in Johnston for 10 years.
She worked as an administrative assistant for the American Mathematical Society; at the VA Hospital in Providence and for RI Housing Mortgage Finance Corporation. She and her husband were the owners and operators of the former Do-Rite Blind & Shade Co., Providence.
She volunteered at the VA Hospital in Providence and previously had been named Volunteer of the Year. She was a member of and an advocate for the Atomic Veterans Group. She loved Opera music and listening to Frank Sinatra. She was a die-hard New York Yankees fan.
She is survived by her daughters: Roberta Ferreira and Deborah Truchon both of Coventry; three grandchildren: Amanda Carlow & her husband Brian, Michael Ferreira and Richard Truchon and two great granddaughters: Paige Carlow and Aria Truchon. She was predeceased by her step-son Richard Scione.
Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Sunday, February 9 at 3:30 PM. Calling hours prior from 1:00–3:30. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 followed by a committal service in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel at 11. Burial will follow.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Operation Stand Down RI, 1010 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 (www.osdri.org). Condolences may also be offered and memories shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020