PETRELLA, DORA
88, of Gesler Street, Providence passed March 6, 2019. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Gioacchino and Maria Petrella.
Miss Petrella overcame the challenges of being handicapped and worked hard at becoming an embroiderer. She was also a former Parochial Catechist, President of della Azione Cattolica Femmile and a communicant of Holy Ghost Church.
She was the sister of Michele "Mike" Petrella and the late Rolando and Giuseppe Petrella, Orsola "Lilly" Natal, Giovanna LoPresti and Elena Balassone and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:45 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Ghost Church, 1 Knight Street, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITATION MONDAY 5-7 PM. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019