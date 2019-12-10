The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Doreen A. Debellis

Doreen A. Debellis Obituary
DEBELLIS, DOREEN A.
peacefully passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at home following a courageous battle surrounded by loved ones. She was 51. Doreen was born the daughter of Katharine (Hannon) DeBellis of Westerly, RI and the late Franklin A. DeBellis.
Doreen had a long career as a registered nurse with Gateway Healthcare, formally South Shore Mental Health. She was very passionate about her work and was well respected as a nurse among her colleagues. Doreen was a selfless person to all people, but especially to her daughter Larissa. She attended all her daughter's events and was her best friend and number one fan.
Her love lives on in her daughter Larissa Anika of Warwick; her mother Katharine of Westerly; her two siblings Jennifer Gebar of Westerly and John DeBellis and his wife Rose of North Carolina, as well as her beloved cat Pumpy.
Calling hours will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Thursday, December 12 from 5-7 p.m. immediately followed by a service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Rescue Rhode Island, 506B Curtis Corner Road, Peace Dale, RI 02879. Remembrances may be shared at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
