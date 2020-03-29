|
|
PALIN, DOREEN A. (ADAMS)
RN, 74, who died March 26, 2020, was the beloved wife of Frank Palin. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Sidney and Mary (Corsi) Adams, she worked at Women & Infants Hospital for over 40 years.
Doreen was a kind and generous person. She adored her grandchildren. A devout Christian, she always was praying for others. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Bermuda.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Tammy Stahlbush (husband Robert); two step-daughters: Nicole Palin & Kerri Felice; three grandchildren: Jenna, Alexandra & Matthew Susi; six brothers: Sidney, Ralph, Kenneth, Robert, David and Jeffrey Adams and one sister, MaryAnn Adams, whose son is Michael. She was predeceased by her former husband, William J. Susi & her son, William M. Susi.
Her funeral service will be private. Donations may be made to the . Complete obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2020