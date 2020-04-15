|
Martin, Doreen (Biagioni) L.
Doreen Lee (Biagioni) Martin, 65, passed away on April 14, 2020. Doreen was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on November 27, 1954 to the late Leo Biagioni Jr. and Bertha (Rybak) Biagioni. She attended Tolman High School, and was a graduate of St. Josephs Nursing School as well as Roger Williams University. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob Martin on October 4, 1975. She had lifelong career working for the state of Rhode Island as a billing and medical record specialist. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and most of all her grandchildren. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents and husband Bob. Surviving Doreen are her daughter Jennifer (Craig) Horton of Lincoln, son Rob Martin of Hooper, Utah and four grandchildren Grace Martin, Hope, Beau, Luke Horton. A memorial event will be held at a future date where family and friends can celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2020