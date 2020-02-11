|
DiPAOLO, DOREEN M.
76, of Pawtucket, died on Friday, February 7, 2020.She was the loving wife of the late Paul A. DiPaolo, Sr. For 40 years, Doreen worked as a registered nurse in the NICU at Women & Infants Hospital. She is survived by her 4 proud children, Dawn White and her husband Robert, Darlene Lembo and her husband Robert, Lori Bilodeau and her husband Michael, and Paul A. DiPaolo, Jr. and his wife Cheri; her 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Lorraine Doyle and Gloria Arruda and the late Gerald Wilson and Clyde Wilson, Jr.; and also many nieces and nephews. Doreen's funeral will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9 AM from A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Raymond's Church, 1240 N Main St, Providence. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. For an online guestbook and complete obituary, please visit www.marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020