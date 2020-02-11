Home

Doreen M. DiPaolo

Doreen M. DiPaolo Obituary
DiPAOLO, DOREEN M.
76, of Pawtucket, died on Friday, February 7, 2020.She was the loving wife of the late Paul A. DiPaolo, Sr. For 40 years, Doreen worked as a registered nurse in the NICU at Women & Infants Hospital. She is survived by her 4 proud children, Dawn White and her husband Robert, Darlene Lembo and her husband Robert, Lori Bilodeau and her husband Michael, and Paul A. DiPaolo, Jr. and his wife Cheri; her 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Lorraine Doyle and Gloria Arruda and the late Gerald Wilson and Clyde Wilson, Jr.; and also many nieces and nephews. Doreen's funeral will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9 AM from A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Raymond's Church, 1240 N Main St, Providence. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. For an online guestbook and complete obituary, please visit www.marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
