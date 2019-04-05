|
|
CHECK, DORIS A. (FINN)
86, died April 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald Check.
Born In Providence a daughter of the late John and Rose (Monagan) Finn. She is survived by her brothers Robert and Michael Finn and aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late John and James Finn and Rose Boudreau.
Funeral Service Saturday at 10:00 AM at Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home,1895 Broad St. At Park Ave., Cranston. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery
Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM Saturday morning. Please omit flowers. Visit: JWSFH.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2019