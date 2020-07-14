McGill, Doris A.

Doris A. McGill 79, passed away on June 22nd, 2020 at St. Joseph' Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI of natural causes. Born in Pawtucket, RI on 5/28/1941 as Doris A. Raymond daughter of the late Sarah Irene Chase and Clement A. Raymond. She was the loved sister of the late Edward G. Malloy and the late Joseph J. Malloy. Doris was the loving wife of the late Harold McGill of Howell, Michigan.

She is survived by her beloved son Daniel H. McGill of Fowlerville, MI with whom she spent her final years. Doris is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family.

Doris was a licensed practical nurse and a joy to the lives of all. In her younger years she was an avid motorcyclist. Doris was a true woman of Faith that touched everyone. A prayer warrior who did not hesitate to roll up her sleeves to help whomever God put in her path. Doris loved her cats and was a great animal lover.

An unselfish spirit who set school aside young—returning at age 45 to enter the nursing profession. She was the personal caretaker of Casey Kasum' Mom at one time. Doris was a crossword puzzle whiz and her favorite authors were Dean Koontz and Steven King.

Doris suffered a great deal of illness over the past decade. In spite of all this she remained a joyful, faithful, forgiving, non-judgmental and loving person. She will be greatly missed.

Doris was cremated in Michigan and as she wished--her ashes sent to her family in Rhode Island. A graveside service will be held through St. Aidan's Parish Cumberland, RI on Saturday July 18th, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Doris will be interned with her brother Joseph Malloy and his family.



