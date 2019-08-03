Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Doris Polubinski
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish)
755 Central Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
Doris A. (Granger) Polubinski


1952 - 2019
Doris A. (Granger) Polubinski Obituary
POLUBINSKI, Doris A. (Granger)
64, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Joseph M. Polubinski for 46 years. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Cecile (Laramee) Granger.
Doris worked for the Pawtucket School Department for many years until her retirement. She was devoted to her family and friends and spent her life caring for others. She enjoyed sitting on the beach at Hog Island with her chair in the water, seeing shows at PPAC, and entertaining. Her laugh was contagious and could make anyone smile. More than anything, Doris treasured her role as Mémère.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves a daughter, Stacy Polubinski Leimkuhler of Lincoln; a son, Brian Polubinski of Cumberland; three grandchildren, McKen-z and Bryce Polubinski and Riley Leimkuhler; two brothers, Allen Granger of Lake Elsinore, CA and Gary Granger of Pawtucket; a sister, Linda Regan and her husband, Brian, of Rehoboth, MA and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Claire Granger.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish), 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Calling Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
