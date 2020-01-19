|
|
WISE, DORIS A. (CARNEGLIA)
87, of Providence, passed away Thursday January 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Philip L. Wise.
A lifelong Providence resident she was the daughter of the late Vito and Theresa (DelPonte) Carneglia.
Doris was the President of the former Clark & Coombs Co. of Providence for several years before her retirement. She was a lifelong parishioner and former lecturer at St. Pius Church.
She is survived by her two sons; Kenneth and William Wise both of Providence, two grandchildren; Cristina and John Wise, and was the sister of the late Donald A. Carneglia.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday January 13th in St. Pius Church, Providence followed by her burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020