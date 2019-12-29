|
|
PALLOTTA, DORIS B. (SQUIZZERO)
98, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Pallotta. Doris is survived by her loving son Thomas Pallotta (Elaine) and was predeceased by her loving daughter Barbara Morrocco. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Dec. 31st, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Ursula Matulonis, MD, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, C/O Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave Suite Y 1420, Boston, MA 02215.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019