BROWN, DORIS C. (KILLORAN)
92, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Ernest A. Brown, Jr. for 64 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Edith (Munson) Killoran.
Mrs. Brown was employed as a tax preparer at Fleet bank for over 30 years before retiring.
Mrs. Brown was the loving mother of Ernest A. Brown, III of Cranston, Wayne E. Brown (Melanie Bautel) of Belleair, FL, Joyce M. Maher (John R. Maher) of Narragansett, and the late J. Patrick Brown of Narragansett and Port St. Lucie, FL; mother-in-law of Laurie Brown; devoted grandmother of Christopher Brown, Allie Brown, Sean Maher, Kelcey Maher, and the late Michael Brown; sister of Joseph Killoran and the late Florence and Mary Killoran. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9-10 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Point Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Trudeau Center, 3445 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019