SECOND ANNIVERSARY 2018-2020 DORIS M. Del RICCI It's hard to believe you've been gone 2 years already. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be so he put his arms around you and whispered "Come with Me!" We think of you every day and know you are watching over us from above. We will always cherish the moments we shared together and look forward to the day we see you again. Until that day comes, you will live forever in our hearts. We love you and miss you dearly. LOVE YOUR CHILDREN, JOHN, LESLIE, SUNSHINE, AND BARBARA, DAUGHTER AND SON-IN-LAWS, AND GRANDCHILDREN.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
