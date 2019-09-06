Home

Doris (Dessert) DiBattista Obituary
DiBATTISTA, DORIS (DESSERT)
age 92, of Hollis Avenue, Warwick, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald DiBattista.
Born in Fall River, MA, a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Robin) Dessert, she lived in Warwick for 62 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna D. Morrissette and her husband Ron, of Warwick, and Carol A. Manning and her husband Mark, of Portsmouth; four grandchildren, Lauren, Mark, Julia, and Kevin; two brothers, Normand Dessert and Joseph Dessert, both of Providence; and a sister, Lorraine Santagata of Providence. She was the sister of the late Wilfred Dessert and Irene McHugh.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 9, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rita Church, 722 Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
